NTPA Announces 15th Annual Scrooge The Musical in Plano

PLANO – North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) presents its 15th annual production of Scrooge The Musical December 10-21 2025. This year’s show features 150 adult and youth actors, making it NTPA’s largest cast to date. The musical has drawn over 20,000 patrons and is the longest-running Christmas Carol adaptation in Texas.

Veteran Director Returns

Mike Mazur, NTPA Vice President, directs Scrooge for the 8th time. Mazur holds a BFA from Bowling Green and an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He has performed off-Broadway and in Hollywood London Warsaw and Paris. Mazur says, “Each year we keep the show new fresh and bigger and better than before. This year includes scenes inspired by Dickens’ neighborhood visits.”

Longtime Scrooge Takes the Stage

Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh stars as Scrooge in his 15th year with NTPA. Opening night marks his 125th performance in this role, making him the longest-performing Scrooge in Texas. Rodenbaugh explains, “Scrooge teaches us that we can start our lives over and change for the better.”

Talented and Diverse Cast

The cast includes professional actress Gennifer Stratton, former Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams, BroadwayWorld Supporting Actor of the Year Tom Walsh, and NTPA staff members. The show features family pairings multiple Tiny Tims actors, NTPA Deaf Theatre star Meryl Evans, and actors from Starcatchers, NTPA’s troupe for actors with disabilities.

Community Gift Performances



NTPA provides two Gift to the Community performances, offering free tickets to veterans and underprivileged families. Audiences will enjoy pre-show carols, a Santa visit, free intermission snacks, and post-show gift bags. A special ASL performance will take place Saturday December 20 at 2:15 p.m.

Show Details

Dates: December 10-21 2025

Evening Shows: 7:15 p.m.

Matinees: 2:15 p.m.

Rating: G for all ages

Tickets: $13-$25

For tickets and more information, visit ntpa.org or email scrooge@ntpa.org.