YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Launches ‘YES YOU CAN!’ Youth Mental Wellness Program

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced positive results from its youth mental health program, YES YOU CAN!.

The pilot program is a collaboration with Metrocare Services, Momentous Institute, Grant Halliburton Foundation, and the Center for BrainHealth® at UT Dallas. It is measurable, scalable, and replicable.

Program Goals and Launch

YES YOU CAN! supports youth mental health and strengthens family resiliency. The program teaches teens that their brains can adapt and change.

Launched this summer, the program reached more than 600 campers, parents, and counselors. Experts improved training platforms and added interventions from partner organizations to provide holistic support.

Key Program Results

92% of counselors reported mental wellness content improved camper behavior

92% of teens said counselors created safe spaces for expression

89% of teens reported learning useful mental wellness skills

78% of teens said they apply mental wellness practices

Program Highlights

The initiative includes:

Specialized counselor training for teen mental health support

Camper programming to promote mental wellness and coping skills

Tools and training for parents to continue supporting youth

On-site and virtual professional mental health support from Metrocare

Leadership and Community Impact

“This is just the first step,” said Curt Hazelbaker, YMCA President and CEO. “We’re creating a new standard for holistic youth support.”

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves over 81,000 children annually through camps, afterschool programs, sports, and preschool programs.

With more than 1 in 7 youth experiencing mental health disorders, YES YOU CAN! provides a replicable model for community-wide impact.

Support and Funding

The project is supported by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Hersh Foundation/Ken Hersh, Regen Horchow, and The Bette Rathjen Foundation for Emotional Health.

For more information on YMCA youth programs, visit ymcadallas.org/summercamps.