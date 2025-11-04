Aubrey ISD Named CTE District of Distinction by Career and Technical Association of Texas

AUBREY, TX — Aubrey ISD has been recognized as a CTE District of Distinction by CTAT. This honor celebrates districts demonstrating leadership, innovation, and student success in Career and Technical Education programs.

The program highlights districts that excel in workforce readiness, foster innovation, and inspire excellence in CTE statewide. Honored districts serve as models, showcasing best practices and advancing student achievement and community impact.

Dr. Jonathan Lee, Aubrey ISD Director of Career & Technical Education and Accountability, expressed pride in the recognition. He said, “This highlights the outstanding work across our district to prepare students for post-high school success.”

The CTE District of Distinction program evaluates districts on innovative programming, industry certifications, workforce alignment, and student outcomes. Criteria ensure that only districts achieving high-quality results are honored.

As a designated District of Distinction, Aubrey ISD sets a benchmark for CTE excellence in Texas. This recognition enables new collaborations with education and workforce leaders, strengthening career-focused learning opportunities.

Aubrey ISD offers programs in Fire Academy, Law Enforcement, Pharmacology, Agriculture, Audio/Visual Technology, Business, Health Science, Information Technology, and Education. These programs prepare students with meaningful, career-ready skills for a rapidly evolving economy.

Community partners and the CTE Advisory Board provide support and guidance. Their collaboration ensures programs remain relevant, rigorous, and aligned with workforce needs.

For more information about the CTE District of Distinction program or the 2025 application process, visit CTAT’s website.