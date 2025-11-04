CLUB COMA Brings Electro-Pop Energy to Live From The Omni at Fort Worth Museum

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History turns up the volume for its second-to-last Live From The Omni concert. On November 14, Austin’s CLUB COMA will perform in the Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater.

Known for electro-pop, mid-2000s French Touch, and gritty rock, CLUB COMA creates a swirling mix of sounds. Additionally, members come from acclaimed Austin bands Ume, Boyfrndz, and Stiletto Feels, giving the group a high-energy reputation.

This will be CLUB COMA’s only North Texas performance this year. Furthermore, fans can expect immersive visuals and live music that transform the theater into a unique universe.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Beforehand, guests can enjoy drinks and concessions in the Omni lobby. After the performance, attendees can meet the band at Hotel Dryce, the official after-party host.

A limited number of VIP tickets include free parking, exclusive CLUB COMA content, and a limited-edition concert poster printed by the band. Therefore, VIP tickets offer fans a premium, collectible experience.

Tickets are available now at buy.fwmuseum.org. Do not miss this chance to experience one of Austin’s most electrifying live acts.