Collin College Hosts Free End-of-Semester Concert Series at Plano and Wylie Campuses

COLLIN COUNTY, TX — Collin College invites the public to its free end-of-semester concert series this November and December. The performances will take place at the Plano and Wylie campuses. Moreover, community members are encouraged to attend and enjoy shows from talented student musicians.

The series begins Nov. 7 with a noon performance by classical guitarist Jeremy García. The award-winning artist will play original works and arrangements in the Wylie Campus Conference Center. Later that evening, the Dance Fusion concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Plano Campus. Additional Dance Fusion shows follow Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. These performances feature choreography by Artistic Director Tiffanee Arnold and faculty members.

Next, the OneSound concert takes place Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Plano Campus Black Box Theatre. Collin’s pop a cappella group will perform upbeat songs, including hits by Fleetwood Mac and Chris Isaak. Afterward, on Nov. 18, the String Ensemble and Symphonic Wind Ensemble present a concert at 7 p.m. in the Wylie Campus Conference Center. The program will feature classical pieces and holiday favorites.

The Guitar Ensemble will perform Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Plano Campus Black Box Theatre. Students will showcase music from several historical periods. Then, on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., the Chamber Choir and Honors Voice Concert will take place in Room C103 at the Plano Campus. The program will explore the theme of nature and nighttime.

The Jazztet and Jazz Lab Band Concert follows Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Plano Campus Black Box Theatre. This performance includes swing, bebop, Latin, and popular styles. Additionally, the Keyboard Ensemble Concert will occur Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. in Room C103 at the Plano Campus. Students will perform duets and two-piano works from a variety of musical eras.

In December, the Solo Guitar Concert happens Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in Room C103 at the Plano Campus. Students will perform classical guitar pieces from the Renaissance to today. Furthermore, Dances at 7 will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Plano Campus Black Box Theatre. These concerts will feature modern, jazz, ballet, and tap performances choreographed by Collin faculty.

Finally, the Wylie Campus will host a second Keyboard Ensemble Concert on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Room 305 of the Student Center Band Hall. As with all events, admission is free. However, seating is limited, and early arrival is encouraged.

The Plano Campus is located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. The Wylie Campus is located at 391 Country Club Road in Wylie.