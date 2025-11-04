Dallas ISD Opens 2026–2027 Applications, Hosts Shoe Giveaway, and Closes Schools for Election Day

DALLAS — Dallas ISD applications for the 2026–2027 school year are now open. Families can apply online through Jan. 31, 2026.

The district offers more than 100 programs, including magnet, Montessori, STEM/STEAM, visual and performing arts, and talented programs. Therefore, students of all grade levels can find a school matching their learning style and passions.

Elementary students will receive new athletic shoes at John W. Carpenter Elementary School. Nearly 200 students will benefit from a giveaway hosted by nonprofit Soles4Souls. Volunteers will measure foot sizes and distribute shoes beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5. This event helps students step into the school year with comfort and confidence.

No classes will be held at select campuses on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4. However, the district’s administrative offices will remain open during normal business hours.

For media inquiries or story coverage, contact the Dallas ISD Media Relations team. Additionally, the district encourages coverage of all upcoming programs and events.