Frisco BOGO Gift Card Giveaway Boosts Rail District Businesses and Local Economy

FRISCO – A new digital gift card program launches at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4. Therefore, the initiative aims to boost Frisco Rail District businesses and reward shoppers.

Specifically, it’s a Buy One Get One (BOGO) Bonus Card offer. Residents purchasing gift cards from $25 to $250 will receive matching value cards while funds last.

Furthermore, the Frisco Community Development Corporation (FCDC) is underwriting the matching dollars. This program continues while funding remains available.

“The Frisco Community Development Corporation is proud to invest local sales tax dollars back into the community,” said Chad Brubaker, FCDC Chairman. “Through this digital program, we expand access and help merchants reach new customers.”

In addition, the new online format makes participation easier for both residents and business owners.

Here’s how the BOGO program works:

A person buys a $25 gift card.

Buyer also receives a $25 Bonus Card.

Total value equals $50 to spend at participating Rail District businesses.

Two separate cards are issued with different expiration dates.

Gift cards never expire.

Bonus Cards expire Jan. 31, 2026.

FCDC covers gift card fees.

Merchants cover processing fees.

Moreover, the FCDC allocated $500,000 to assist Rail District businesses. $200,000 funds advertising grants, and $300,000 supports the gift card program.

To illustrate, Phase I generated $170,700 in redeemed cards. Phase II has reached $2,850 in redeemed value. Altogether, $173,550 worth of cards have been redeemed to date.

“Our goal is to bring renewed traffic and energy to the Rail District,” Brubaker said. “This new format empowers businesses to promote the program directly to customers.”

Meanwhile, the Rail District has faced construction disruptions for over 18 months. Reconstruction of Main Street began in July 2024 and will finish by late 2025.

Finally, residents can learn more about the Downtown Redevelopment Project at FriscoTexas.gov/Downtown.