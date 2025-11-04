It’s My Pain I’ll Use It If I Want To

By Dr. James L. Snyder

When I think I’ve turned a page in life, I realize nothing is new. However, one constant remains—pain. I honestly cannot remember a day without it.

Recently, Monday night after midnight, my right wrist throbbed in pain. I got up, took Tylenol, and went back to bed. The next morning, the pain returned.

So, I informed The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage about it. She showed great concern and wanted to help me remove that pain once and for all.

By late afternoon, the pain worsened. Therefore, she decided I needed to visit Urgent Care for professional help.

Over the years, I’ve learned one valuable rule of marriage: never argue with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Hence, she drove me to Urgent Care around 7:30 p.m.

Usually, I take her to all my doctor visits. She listens carefully and takes every word literally. I, however, prefer paraphrasing, which never makes sense when I get home.

Finally, we were called in to see the doctor. Eventually, she prepped a needle and my arm for a shot.

I noticed her grin. That grin told me the shot would hurt like crazy. And it did. I nearly shouted. The doctor smiled even wider.

Afterward, she diagnosed my condition, prescribed medication, and fitted my wrist with a support bracelet. We finally left around 10:30 p.m.

Before bed, I removed the bracelet. Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage applied the medication and helped ease the pain. I didn’t sleep much that night.

In the morning, she examined my arm again. Next, she gave me more Tylenol and helped reattach the bracelet.

It was a hectic day for her, yet she still paused to check on me. “How’s your arm doing now?” she asked.

I always replied, “It’s doing fine.” Of course, she never believed that.

Then a crazy thought entered my mind, as crazy thoughts often do. I switched the arm bracelet from my right arm to my left.

Soon after, she walked in and said, “Let me see your arm.” I raised my left arm for inspection.

She studied it closely and said, “It’s looking better. I hope the pain is going away.” Then she returned to her work.

I quietly chuckled. Afterward, I switched the bracelet back to my right arm. If I’m going to suffer pain, I might as well find some amusement in it.

Later, I read Romans 8:18: “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”

Ultimately, my pain is minor compared to God’s daily grace. Therefore, I’ll thank Him for both the hurt and the healing.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.