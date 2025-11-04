Navigator Lighthouse Foundation Empowers Minority Women Entrepreneurs in Food and Grocery Industry

Subriana and Allen Pierce, an African American couple from Anaheim, California, are transforming the grocery industry. Moreover, they co-founded the Navigator Lighthouse Foundation to train brands on placing products by women, minority, and emerging entrepreneurs on grocery shelves.

With decades of experience in the food and grocery sector, they continue to break barriers and inspire change. In addition, Subriana received recognition from The Shelby Report as Woman Executive of the Year in 2024.

Furthermore, she was honored as a Trailblazer in the Black Women in Food Awards this past spring. This award celebrates her role creating opportunities and shaping the food industry.

Beyond their professional accolades, the Pierces focus on community transformation. In 2020, they launched the Navigator Lighthouse Foundation to provide resources and platforms for minority-owned, women-owned, and emerging grocery brands.

“We saw firsthand how innovation alone isn’t enough—many entrepreneurs are locked out by lack of access,” Allen said. Therefore, the Foundation levels the playing field for these brands.

Paving the Way, the Foundation collaborates with the California Grocers Association (CGA) to co-host the annual Emerging Brands Pitch Contest at Gather California. This event connects new brands with grocery industry leaders.

The Foundation and CGA selected seven brands from hundreds of applicants to pitch and showcase products to California’s top retailers and CPG companies. Among them is AC Barbeque, a growing brand backed by Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson.

Historically, this marks a milestone for CGA, in its 125-year history, by creating access for emerging brands to industry leaders. Thanks to the Navigator Lighthouse Foundation, these entrepreneurs gain opportunities rarely available elsewhere.