Plano’s Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center Reopens December 4 After Major Renovation

Plano Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand reopening of Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Attendees can access the facility immediately after the ribbon cutting. Regular operations resume at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

Voters approved funding for the renovation during the 2021 bond election. The city partnered with Dallas-based LPA for design, while Lee Lewis Construction served as project manager. The upgrades enhance the facility with new amenities, equipment, and infrastructure improvements. These improvements include a new children’s pool play structure, updated pool deck, refreshed locker rooms, and main sewer line replacement.

Outdated HVAC systems were replaced for better temperature control, and the track and gym floors were resurfaced. Additionally, striping expands pickleball court access, new cardio equipment was added, and landscaping and irrigation were refreshed. Facility updates also meet all current codes.

Plano is hiring part-time staff for the reopening, including lifeguards, recreation aides, and swim instructors. Applicants can apply at plano.gov/jobs.

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center opened in 2007 and is Plano’s most popular facility, welcoming more than 400,000 members and visitors annually. The 84,000-square-foot facility features versatile spaces for meetings, classes, parties, and other activities. Fitness areas include cardiovascular machines, circuit training, and weight equipment. An indoor walking and jogging track, plus group exercise and dance studios, provide additional workout options.

The facility also offers a double gymnasium, indoor lap and leisure pools with slides, sprays, and a current channel, and an aquatic classroom. Outdoor amenities include a leisure pool with a splash pad and slides, enhancing recreational options for the community.

For more information, call 972-941-7250 or visit plano.gov/tmcrenovation.