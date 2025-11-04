South Dallas/Fair Park Opportunity Fund Offers $200K in Grants to Spark Local Growth

South Dallas/Fair Park Opportunity Fund (SDFPOF) is offering $200,000 in grants for 2026. The fund supports programs that drive business, innovation, and human development in South Dallas.

Founded by Dallas City Council in 1989, SDFPOF boosts neighborhoods near Fair Park through loans and grants. Since 2020, the board has awarded over $2.7 million to local organizations and entrepreneurs.

Applications for the 2026 Human Development grants opened Oct. 14 and close Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Eligible programs must serve the fund’s designated area or have at least 90% local beneficiaries.

The city’s Office of Economic Development will host two information sessions to guide applicants. These sessions provide in-person and virtual options to answer questions and review the application process.

The first session is Oct. 30 from 2:30–3:30 p.m. at Park South Family YMCA, 2500 Romine Ave. The second session is Nov. 20 from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at South Dallas Cultural Center, Multi-Arts Room A, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

Interested participants may RSVP online at https://www.dallasecodev.org/m/NewsFlash/Home/Detail/1167. The grants aim to fund transformative programs that enhance community growth and opportunity.