Texans Vote on Amendments to Expand Homestead Exemptions and Cut Property Taxes

Texans are voting on 17 amendments this Election Day, Nov. 4. However, two amendments stand out for homeowners.

These propositions would expand homestead exemptions and reduce property taxes. Moreover, they come two years after similar voter-approved cuts lowered school tax bills.

“I think property taxes are out of control, especially in Richardson,” said homeowner Bobbie Jo Glover. She added, many families are feeling the burden.

Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston authored most of the new tax measures. Therefore, he says this year’s cuts will be significant.

“These are on top of 2023’s record property tax relief bill,” Bettencourt said. “We also increased the school exemption to $100,000 back then.”

Furthermore, he said lawmakers are doing even more now. “There will be additional rate cuts as well,” Bettencourt added.

Proposition 11

If passed, Proposition 11 would raise the homestead exemption for seniors and disabled residents to $200,000. In total, this measure would affect about two million Texans.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Proposition 11 authorizes lawmakers to increase the exemption amount from school district property taxes for seniors and disabled homeowners.

Proposition 13

Proposition 13 would raise the standard homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. Additionally, it proposes a constitutional amendment to increase mandatory exemptions for school property taxes.

If approved, the change would take effect this year. Overall, it could benefit nearly 5.7 million Texas homeowners.