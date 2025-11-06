Are You Owed a Refund if Your Flight Is Canceled Due to FAA Cuts?

DALLAS — Many travelers are wondering if they can get a refund when flights are canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration recently ordered airlines to cut 10 percent of flights at 40 major airports.

First, under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers are entitled to a full refund for canceled flights. This applies even when cancellations occur because of government action or FAA safety directives.

Next, if your flight is canceled, airlines must provide a refund to your original form of payment. You are not required to accept rebooking or travel credits unless you choose to.

Then, airlines including United, Southwest, and American said they will minimize disruptions for travelers. Each airline has committed to providing flexible options for customers who are affected by the FAA order.

Additionally, most carriers are offering free rebooking or travel vouchers for passengers who prefer to travel later. These options can help travelers adjust plans without added fees.

Moreover, passengers should check airline websites or mobile apps for updated flight statuses. Notifications of cancellations or major schedule changes are required under federal law.

Also, travel insurance can provide extra protection if plans are disrupted. Some insurance plans reimburse hotel stays, meals, or ground transportation during delays.

Finally, while the FAA cuts are designed to protect air traffic safety, passengers still have rights. Travelers can stay informed by reviewing airline policies and DOT refund requirements before traveling.

More consumer travel information is available at transportation.gov/airconsumer.