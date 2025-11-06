Bishop Arts Theatre Center Receives $500,000 Mellon Foundation Grant for Capacity Building

DALLAS — The Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC), a leading nonprofit under TeCo Theatrical Productions, has received a $500,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to support leadership transition and capacity building efforts.

This prestigious award recognizes BATC’s role as a cornerstone of Dallas’ cultural landscape. The funding will enhance long-term sustainability and ensure the theatre’s continued commitment to equity, access, and community-centered engagement.

The grant will strengthen BATC’s internal infrastructure and prepare the organization for its next phase of growth. Plans include improving administrative systems, expanding operational capacity, and developing a seamless leadership transition strategy.

Then, Executive Artistic Director and Founder Teresa Coleman Wash expressed gratitude for the foundation’s support. “This investment allows us to reinforce our internal capacity while remaining rooted in our mission — using theatre as a catalyst for transformation and dialogue,” Wash said.

Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Justin Cavazos emphasized the importance of sustainability. “Capacity building is about more than infrastructure,” Cavazos said. “It’s about people, sustainability, and vision. This grant helps us develop artists, leaders, and systems for long-term success.”

Finally, the Mellon Foundation’s partnership underscores its commitment to advancing equity in the arts nationwide. BATC continues to serve as a creative hub for North Texas artists, amplifying diverse voices and stories through innovative programming.