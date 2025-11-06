Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Following Pursuit

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, 24, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday following a police pursuit and vehicle crash in Frisco.

First, the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers attempted a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 5 on the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Road. Kneeland allegedly refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

Next, the chase was terminated after officers lost sight of the vehicle. Frisco Police later assisted DPS in locating the car, which had crashed on the southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

Then, officers reported that Kneeland had left the crash scene on foot. A multi-agency search involving police, K-9 units, and drones ensued after concerns about his welfare.

Additionally, Frisco Police confirmed that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Plano police also responded to a welfare check at an associated address shortly before midnight but made no contact.

Moreover, 911 call logs indicate that Kneeland may have sent a group text prompting the welfare check. Officers found him deceased around 1:31 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Finally, the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. The Dallas Cowboys expressed sadness, calling Kneeland a “beloved teammate and member of our organization.”