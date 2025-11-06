Industry Innovator Jacopo Nardini Joins The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas as Director of Food and Beverage

LAS COLINAS — The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas announced Jacopo Nardini as its new Director of Food and Beverage. The luxury resort recently completed a $55 million renovation and continues to expand its leadership excellence.

First, Nardini brings more than 15 years of international hospitality experience to the role. He has served in senior leadership positions at Forbes Five-Star resorts across Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States.

Next, he most recently worked as Director of Restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. During his tenure, he managed multiple outlets and maintained exceptional guest satisfaction. He also oversaw renovations while hosting events such as the California Michelin Guide Awards 2025.

Then, before that position, Nardini led operations at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. There, he managed Blue by Eric Ripert, the Caribbean’s first Forbes Five-Star restaurant. His leadership helped the venue achieve record-breaking performance and global recognition.

Additionally, Nardini previously held food and beverage management roles at Adare Manor Hotel in Ireland, One Aldwych, and The Ritz London. His work included overseeing Michelin-starred dining rooms and events attended by global dignitaries and royalty.

Moreover, Nardini holds a degree in Hospitality Management from London South Bank University. He also earned a diploma in Hospitality and Catering from Istituto Alberghiero F. Martini in Italy. He is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish and holds the WSET Level 3 certification in Wines.

“Securing a global talent such as Jacopo Nardini will elevate the food and beverage experience at our resort,” said Guntram Merl, General Manager. “We are thrilled to welcome Jacopo to The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas.”

Finally, the resort’s dining program includes Knife Italian Steak, Bar Juniper, Aire Libre, Campo Coffee & Provisions, and the Outlaw Taproom. Guests can also enjoy world-class banquet operations and a reimagined Club Lounge.