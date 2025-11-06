McKinney Veterans Day Safe Streets Christmas Tree Fundraising Events

The City of McKinney honors veterans every year on Veterans Day. The McKinney Veterans Day ceremony will occur Saturday November 8 at Veterans Memorial Park. Additionally, the public is invited to celebrate men and women who served.

The event will include a choral prelude a guest speaker and posting of colors. Residents and visitors can attend to show support and civic engagement.

The city continues its Safe Streets McKinney initiative to reduce roadway injuries. Residents can provide input on proposed Safe Streets survey strategies for high-injury roads and intersections. Consequently, feedback will guide safety improvements for drivers walkers and cyclists.

The Safe Streets McKinney survey closes Saturday November 9 so residents should participate soon. This community effort prioritizes roadway safety and public engagement.

In addition, Downtown McKinney imports a 40-foot Concolor Fir to decorate the city square. Main Street launched a McKinney Christmas Tree fundraising campaign to cover the live tree costs. Thus, donors of all sizes can help celebrate the McKinney Christmas Tree downtown.

The first 150 donors giving $35 will receive a commemorative keepsake ornament. HEB supports the McKinney Christmas Tree campaign with a generous donation to launch fundraising efforts.