NCTCOG Invites Public Input on Transportation Innovation and Air Quality Programs

ARLINGTON — The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) invites residents to a hybrid public meeting at noon on Monday, November 10. The session will review recent transportation initiatives and funding programs for air quality improvement.

First, the meeting will be held in the Transportation Council Room at 616 Six Flags Drive, Arlington. Attendees can also participate online at PublicInput.com/nctcogNov25 or call 855-925-2801, code 5672. Public comments will be accepted until December 9.

Next, staff will present the Technology Project Identification process under the Transportation Technology and Innovation Program. The session will explain eligibility, evaluation criteria, implementation schedules, and how public input will guide future funding decisions.

Then, the North Texas Zero Emission Vehicle (NTxZEV) Call for Projects will be discussed. NCTCOG received $60 million from the EPA’s Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program to replace heavy-duty vehicles with electric or hydrogen fuel cell models.

Additionally, the Management, Operations, and Air Quality Program will be reviewed. The program provides funding to improve regional air quality, reduce congestion, support transit, and enhance safety.

Residents using transit can take $6 round-trip rides from CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to NCTCOG via the Arlington Transportation app. Download the app at ArlingtonTX.gov/ondemand.

Special accommodations for disabilities or language interpretation can be requested by calling 817-608-2365 or emailing cbaylor@nctcog.org at least 72 hours before the meeting.