Plano City Council Calls Election About Future of DART

PLANO – The Plano City Council voted Wednesday to hold a May 2, 2026 election. Residents will decide if Plano should remain in Dallas Area Rapid Transit or withdraw from the agency.

First, Mayor John B. Muns said the vote ensures community input on local transportation. He emphasized public engagement and transparency.

“Tonight’s vote ensures that Plano residents have a voice in shaping the city’s transportation future,” said Muns. “This decision begins a broader discussion about what system best meets Plano’s evolving needs while keeping our community connected.”

Next, city officials confirmed transit service will continue under any outcome. Funding has been allocated for alternative options to maintain accessibility for riders. That includes seniors, people with disabilities, and residents living on fixed incomes.

Additionally, Plano has been a DART member since 1983. The city has contributed more than $2.2 billion through local sales tax. A 2023 analysis by EY showed Plano taxpayers contributed $109 million that year, while only $44 million was spent within city limits.

Furthermore, officials said Plano has requested more service coverage and updated data for years. Rail lines only serve the east side, while economic growth is concentrated in the west. City leaders asked for GoLink expansion and a circulator route in Legacy West, but DART denied both requests.

Finally, the May 2026 election will give residents the final say on Plano’s transportation direction. City officials said they remain committed to transparency, planning, and collaboration with DART and regional partners.

More information about Plano’s transit history and next steps is available at plano.gov/transit.