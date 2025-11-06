Stella Experiences Announces ‘Doing Good in Dallas’ Holiday Ball Hosted by Charlie Sheen and Lady Jade

DALLAS — Stella Jet Brands announced its annual Doing Good in Dallas Holiday Ball for Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The event will benefit The World’s Largest Toy Drive and Trina’s Kids Foundation.

First, the red-carpet gala will take place inside the Stella Jets Private Hangar. Organizers will transform the venue into a dynamic celebration of generosity and community.

Next, this year’s theme, A Nod to the ’90s/’00s, honors decades that shaped modern culture. The “Classy Cocktail” dress code encourages bold, elegant, and personality-forward attire.

Then, the event will feature co-hosts Lady Jade and Charlie Sheen. Together, they will bring national attention to Dallas philanthropy.

Additionally, Stella Jet Brands President Tia Minzoni will chair the gala. Guests will enjoy live music, celebrity DJ performances, and an energetic auction experience. The main stage will sit in front of private jets for a dramatic visual centerpiece.

“This cause is one super close to my heart as a single mom who raised five kids,” said Minzoni. “Dallas has the power, access, and heart to make every child feel seen.”

Furthermore, Doing Good in Dallas supports The World’s Largest Toy Drive. The national tour, founded by Dan Fleyshman, collects thousands of toys for families in need.

Also, proceeds will fund Santa’s Mini Mall, where local families can “shop” for free holiday gifts. Organizers aim to assist more than 2,000 Dallas-area children and teens this season.

Moreover, with more than 200 guests expected, the gala seeks to raise 10,000 toys and gifts. Attendees can bid on auction items, sponsor tables, or donate directly.

In addition, celebrities and community leaders will attend. Guests include Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess, Tiffany Moon, Ryan Garcia, and others from sports and entertainment.

Finally, Dallas residents can still help by donating new, unwrapped toys at local Everbowl locations. Monetary gifts can be made through DoingGoodinDallas.com to support local families.

“We’re throwing the party everyone will talk about,” said Minzoni. “It’s glamour with purpose, and we’re changing Christmas for kids.”

Tickets, VIP tables, and sponsorships are available at DoingGoodinDallas.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, email Support@DoingGoodinDallas.com.

For media inquiries, contact stella-jets@publicityforgood.com.