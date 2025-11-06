UNCF North Texas Announces Co-Chairs and Honorees for 2026 Mayors’ Masked Ball

UNCF North Texas has announced Marissa and Michael Horne as co-chairs for the 10th annual North Texas Mayors’ Masked Ball. The event will take place on February 7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

First, Marissa and Michael Horne were recently featured in D CEO magazine’s 2025 Power Couple issue. The pair are recognized for their leadership, service, and strong community engagement. Michael serves as the CEO of the Parkland Foundation, while Marissa is the CIO of KDC LLC.

Next, both leaders serve on multiple nonprofit boards, including KERA public radio and the Center for BrainHealth. Their shared commitment to education and opportunity aligns with UNCF’s mission to help students achieve success through access to higher education.

Then, this year’s event promises an inspiring evening with student testimonials, a silent and live auction, and live entertainment. The evening will celebrate generosity, unity, and the power of education.

Additionally, the prestigious MASKED (Mankind Assisting Students Kindling Educational Dreams) Award will be presented during the event. Honorees include Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Lynn McBee, president and CEO of the Young Women’s Preparatory Network, and Doris and Hiawatha Williams, owners of Williams Chicken.

Finally, proceeds from the ball will fund scholarships for local students. During the 2023–2024 academic year, more than 400 North Texas students received over $2 million in awards. These funds help ensure students not only attend college but graduate successfully.