A Texas-Sized Feast: Thomas J. Henry Leads Statewide Holiday Food Drive

GARLAND – Thomas J. Henry launches the second annual Feast of Texas to combat hunger. The initiative will provide holiday meals to families experiencing food insecurity across Texas. After the 2024 event served over 3.5 million meals the campaign expands statewide.

Moreover it continues Henry’s mission to uplift communities. Feast of Texas partners with local food banks in Austin Dallas Houston San Antonio and Corpus Christi. The program focuses on rural and urban communities often underserved by traditional food relief efforts.

Additionally it ensures meals reach those in need efficiently. Henry stated the holidays can be difficult for many Texans. Therefore Feast of Texas provides comfort dignity and nourishment for families.

Central Texas Food Bank will serve 12,000 families with a $125,000 donation supporting holiday meals. Coastal Bend Food Bank receives $150,000 for whole chickens helping 6,300 families celebrate with dignity. North Texas Food Bank uses a $125,000 donation to provide 375,000 meals for children seniors and families.

Houston Food Bank distributes 300,000 meals with funds for fresh produce pantry staples and holiday favorites. San Antonio Food Bank will deliver 500,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables feeding 20,000 families. Feast of Texas grew from Henry’s 30-year

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in the Coastal Bend region. With the ongoing government shutdown many families lack SNAP benefits. Consequently this initiative fills a critical gap.

Henry believes true success is measured by the ability to uplift others. Thus Feast of Texas reflects his broader philanthropic mission.