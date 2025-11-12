Cheryl Proctor-Rogers

(Black PR Wire) SAN DIEGO — The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has recognized Cheryl Procter-Rogers, MCC, APR, Fellow PRSA, with its prestigious ICF Coaching Impact Award for Coaches – Distinguished Coach during the ICF Global Conference and 30th Anniversary Celebration in San Diego, California.

The award celebrates Procter-Rogers’ extraordinary global impact, visionary leadership, and commitment to elevating the coaching profession and ICF. With more than 40 years of public relations experience and 25 years in coaching, Procter-Rogers is a globally respected executive coach, communications strategist, and former ICF Global Enterprise Board officer. She has guided more than 2,000 senior leaders worldwide, helping them unlock their potential, transform their organizations, and lead with authenticity and impact.

For more than four decades, Cheryl Procter-Rogers has been a transformative force in both executive coaching and public relations, two distinct professions that define how leaders grow, and organizations thrive. She has now earned the highest individual honor from each field’s premier global organization, a testament to her enduring impact and excellence.

Procter-Rogers has designed innovative programs that integrate leadership development, inclusion, and organizational transformation. Her thought leadership continues to shape the next generation of coaches and communicators, advancing both professions through her vision, integrity, and unwavering belief in the power of human potential.

“I’m deeply honored to stand alongside such distinguished award recipients—each of whom demonstrates the power of coaching to transform lives, organizations, and communities,” said Procter-Rogers. “This recognition affirms that when we share what we learn, we help others grow and expand the reach of this work we all believe in.”

Procter-Rogers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Gail Baker McCarty for her nomination and to Tracey Edwards, Shawn Mattar, Preeti D’Mello, Boris Dobis, Rochelle Ford, and Ahmad Sultan for their thoughtful video tributes. She also extended special thanks to her husband, Terry Rogers, for his unwavering love, patience, and partnership throughout her journey.

Reflecting on the transformative nature of coaching, Procter-Rogers shared a story of one client who told her: “You helped me get closer to par.” “That phrase captures the essence of coaching,” she explained. “It’s not about transforming someone into something they are not—it’s about helping them bring forward the very best of who they already are.”

Widely celebrated for her commitment to inclusion and excellence, Cheryl Procter-Rogers continues to shape a future where coaching is accessible, credible, and catalytic—driving meaningful change within individuals, across organizations, and throughout communities.