People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) SAN DIEGO — The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has recognized Cheryl Procter-Rogers, MCC, APR, Fellow PRSA, with its prestigious ICF Coaching...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Rev. Dr. Everett Kelley, President of the over-800,000 member American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), joined Make It Plain with Rev. Mark Thompson...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Becky Pringle, President of the largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), appeared on Make It Plain with Reverend Mark Thompson to demand...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, November 13, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Film Review: ‘Sentimental Value’ is a standout at Toronto Film Fest

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(****) An American movie star asks, “Why didn’t you want to do the role?” The daughter of the director, an actress, responds, “I can’t work with him. My father is a very difficult person.” And so, it goes. A daddy/daughter relationship fraught with bad feelings and lots of history churns and churns.

Absentee dads, and their behavior’s repercussions, are an issue that causes drama all around the world. This ongoing father crisis takes place in Oslo, Norway. A large imposing red house, one with Dragon Style architecture, similar to American Carpenter Gothic, holds family secrets dating back decades. That’s when Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgård, Dune: Part One and Two), a young husband and filmmaker, had a stormy relationship with his wife. Arguments haunted the halls. Two little girls cowered in corners, behind closed doors. Year’s later, there is a reckoning, brought on by the death of the wife and a post-funeral gathering in that crimson mansion that held them altogether. Until it couldn’t.

That’s how Oscar® nominated screenwriter Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World), who also directs his films, starts this family saga. Along with co-screenwriter Eskil Vogt, Trier captures the past and present in a home and contemplates what the future will be for a wayward father and his two grown daughters. Nora (Renate Reinsve), the elder one, is a never-married anxiety-riddled actress. Her young, more emotionally stable sister Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), is a mom and a wife. For good measure, toss in a showy American actress, Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), an interloper who is oblivious to what came before.

 

(Photo courtesy Toronto Film Festival)

This up-close look at family is rendered with the kind of microscopic emotional and mental detail long exhibited by another outstanding Scandinavian auteur, Ingmar Bergman (Secrets & Whispers). The Oscar®-nominated writer/director was a champ at making movies with characters whose repressed feelings drove them crazy. In this story, the scene at the repast, a Bergman-like plot device, is so packed with drama you’d think the script couldn’t top this awkward moment. But in minutes it does. Painstakingly.

One night, a play at the National Theater in Oslo is about to begin. Nora, the lead, waits back stage for her big entrance. The house is packed outside with eager theatergoers. An announcement is made, the curtain is ready to go up, and Nora freezes. Try as the stage crew may, they can’t get the nervous, mortified actress to move. She takes a step forward. Two steps back. Runs back to her dressing room for courage, a fleeting emotion. Seconds, then minutes go by as the awkward stalemate continues, and the audience gets restless. Nora is paralyzed, willing to try anything to break the impasse. But none of her old tricks are working. Time ticks by. She rips her costume off in total frustration—yet, nothing is alleviating the abject fear that constrains her. Will the show go on?

This sequence has to be one of the most uncomfortable and nerve-racking scenes ever filmed in a drama. She looks lost in her anxiety. And as a viewer, you’re embarrassed for her and wonder what happened in her life that pushed the talented thespian to the brink of insanity. That’s where the rest of the brilliant screenplay by Vogt and Trier comes in. The storyline shows the depth of pain that a neglectful dad, who ignored his daughters for way too long, left behind.

The older and now reflective Gustav wants to worm his way back into his offsprings lives by filming a movie in their house. Filmmaking is the one skill he has that could become an instrument of reconciliation. It’s like a baseball player asking his adult estranged children to play ball with him or go to a game as a way to forget the past, live in the moment and mend fences. The overture doesn’t go well. He can’t read the room. Doesn’t comprehend the depth of resentment, animosity and mistrust his daughters hurl his way. They’re not making it easy. Forgiveness is not on the menu. Particularly for Nora. Gustav, “You two are the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Nora, “Then why weren’t you there!”

The parent/adult child conflict builds and builds. Every overture fails. Even offering his testy daughter a lead role is not enough to win her affection. Then casting an American actress (Fanning), instead, becomes one more insult on a pile of grievances. Wisely as the family drama boils to a head, the writers have a bunch of surprises instore for the viewers. A final shocking turn of events that puts all the weird motives that came before it into context. Warning. Sit through the entire 133 minutes of this drama to feel it’s real impact. Then get ready to be awed.

The footage is a joy to watch, as filmed by cinematographer Kasper Tuxen, who was also behind the camera on The Worst Person In the World. He lights the home well, film festival scenes in Deauville, France couldn’t be more beguiling and the intimate scenes, whether capturing love or hate, are perfectly staged and composed.

The weighty narrative’s twists and turns are based on psychodrama and not action. That means its success relies heavily on the performances making an impact. Reinsve superbly handles that responsibility as the guarded little girl who became the obstinate adult daughter determined to make her feelings known to a man who has none. She carries her wounds like medals and puts across a debilitating angst in the most realistic ways. Her antithesis is Lilleaas, who plays the go-between daughter who smooths out the wrinkles, with a very conservative charm. Skarsgård is extremely effective as the dad, whose motivation seem suspicious almost throughout.

Adult audiences will be fascinated by this intriguing case of Scandinavian melancholia. Learning why an actress would walk away from a role that could change her life, just to spite her father, will be an engaging experience. Like group therapy. Between a neurotic thespian, a very difficult person and those who observe.

For more information about the Toronto International Film Festival go to https://tiff.net/.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025