People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) SAN DIEGO — The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has recognized Cheryl Procter-Rogers, MCC, APR, Fellow PRSA, with its prestigious ICF Coaching...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Rev. Dr. Everett Kelley, President of the over-800,000 member American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), joined Make It Plain with Rev. Mark Thompson...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Becky Pringle, President of the largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), appeared on Make It Plain with Reverend Mark Thompson to demand...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, November 13, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, November 13, 2025

NDG Bookshelf: ‘Black-Owned’ is a great read for great readers

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

You’re not planning on being shelfish.

But seriously, you’ve been waiting months for the release of your favorite author’s newest book and it’s in stores NOW. You have your copy, you’ll be the first one to open it, your easy chair is ready, no bookmarks needed. As in the new book “Black-Owned” by Char Adams, you knew just where to find it.

For many people, it’s a dream: owning a bookstore, talking about books all day, putting good reads into people’s hands. These are the kinds of stories Char Adams says she likes telling, and she was surprised when she started researching for this book. The tales of Black bookstore owners is one that’s rarely told.

David Ruggles, for instance, was a Black abolitionist in New York, and he had quite a reputation for his ability to “inspire almost any crowd to action.” In 1834, he opened what would be America’s first Black bookstore, using it “as a home for both anti-slavery literature and his activism.”

A century later, Harlem’s Lewis Michaux became the first person to make a career with a bricks-and-mortar bookstore when he opened National Memorial African Book Store in 1933. He was a man of determination, having gotten his start “selling periodicals… with a bullhorn outside his shop” every day.

During the Civil Rights Movement, Black-owned bookstores such as the Drum and Spear in Washington D.C. Vaughn’s Bookstore in Detroit, and Liberation Bookstore in Harlem hand-picked their stock to reflect the battle for Black rights – and sometimes, that meant violence visited their stores.

Hue-Man Experience in Denver became a home for Black authors to launch new books and nurture careers; in the 1970s through the 1990s, Black publishers began to partner with America’s Black bookstores to further those careers and mainstream publishers eventually followed suit.

Today, Black-owned bookstores likely have a digital footprint to reach readers. Digital, however, “will not be the end of Black-owned bookstores…” says Adams.

“As long as the fight for Black liberation exists, so will these shops.”

Before you start reading “Black-Owned,” be sure you have a pen and notebook close. You’ll need them to write down all the bookstores you’ll want to visit, places you’ll regret missing and places you’ll learn about inside this fascinating volume.

But that’s just a part of what you’ll find here. Author Char Adams also tells the long story of Black authors and publishers, and the struggles both had – and sometimes still have – to get their books into readers’ hands. It’s a surprising journey that seems intuitive now, but it wasn’t so in the not-so-distant past. Bookstores and authors had to learn, by necessity, how to work together, which was an offshoot of the activism found in 1960s-era bookstores and which still continues today. It’s a nice, round circle of time that readers will appreciate.

Absolutely, this is a book meant for anyone who has a sky-high TBR pile and who’s heading to the bookstore this week. Find “Black-Owned.” It’s just what you want when you have a need for read.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025