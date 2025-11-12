New Retailers are at Firewheel Town Center

GARLAND TX – Firewheel Town Center welcomes Vans and Tradehome Shoes to its growing retail lineup. Vans opens in November 2025 next to Buckle. The brand is known for skate and street culture.

Founded in 1966 Vans promotes authenticity creativity and a rebellious spirit. Moreover it inspires fashion worldwide. The store offers shoes apparel and accessories for men women and children. Additionally customers enjoy seasonal promotions. Tradehome Shoes is now open next to Old Navy.

The store has served customers for over 90 years. Shoppers can find footwear for every season occasion and lifestyle. Furthermore apparel includes popular brands like RIVAL and UNRL. Both stores provide local residents with convenient access to quality products.

Consequently Firewheel strengthens its reputation as a premier shopping destination.

Visitors can explore new arrivals and exclusive collections throughout the holiday season.

In addition staff members offer expert guidance for every purchase. Firewheel Town Center continues expanding its offerings to meet diverse shopper needs. Therefore families and individuals have more options than ever.