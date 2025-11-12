People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) SAN DIEGO — The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has recognized Cheryl Procter-Rogers, MCC, APR, Fellow PRSA, with its prestigious ICF Coaching...
Becky Pringle, President of the largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), appeared on Make It Plain with Reverend Mark Thompson to demand...
By April Ryan “A complex reality” is being overlooked by President Donald Trump, with his Friday proposal to send the U.S. military into Nigeria over...
Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Rev. Dr. Everett Kelley

The Rev. Dr. Everett Kelley, President of the over-800,000 member American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), joined Make It Plain with Rev. Mark Thompson on WPFW-FM 89.3 Pacifica Radio to call for an end to the 34-day government shutdown in the midst of Trump nullifying the AFGE collective bargaining agreement, effectively locking out federal employees, earlier this year.

“ I have members of my union going to work and not getting paid, and another large majority of them just sitting at home on furlough,” said Kelley.

“These are people that provide a service for the American people. They make sure the air we breathe is good air, the food that we eat is inspected. These are people that make sure that the skies we travel in are safe. These are people that make sure that, you know, while we’re sleeping at night criminals are not roaming the streets, but they’re not getting paid,” he added.

Kelley provided specific details of one service where the public is suffering because of the shutdown and the attack on the federal workforce.

 

Rev. Dr. Everett Kelley (Screenshot via NNPA)

“Whether it be through a shutdown or just firing a mass number of people that means that the meat that we are eating is not being inspected adequately,” Kelley said.

“I represent those employees and what I already know is that only 50% of the meat that we were eating was being inspected prior to the shutdown,” he added.

So now if you start talking about laying off massive amounts of people, who’s gonna do that inspection? We’re gonna leave it up to the [meat-packing] plants to do that? That’s the fox guarding the hen house,” said Kelley.

Kelley said the impact of the shutdown, layoffs and furloughs on federal employees has been traumatic.

”Remember [OMB Director] Russell Vought was saying that he wanted federal employees to be traumatized,” Kelley said.

“More and more [federal employees] are standing in lines to get food than what I would’ve ever imagined,” he said.

Thompson asked Kelley about his perceived break with Democrats and other unions over ending the shutdown being tied to Affordable Care Act (ACA) extended tax credits which expire at the end of the year and which lower monthly health insurance premiums for millions of Americans who buy coverage through the ACA marketplace.

Kelley said, ”You know, when you start talking about medical, I’m also a recipient of that. Okay?”

“I’m not saying that that’s not important, but what I am saying, though, is that the members that I represent. Have suffered enough,” he added.

Kelley also said, “The [majority of the] members that I represent are not getting paid. And they just like the rest of America, they live from paycheck to paycheck. Standing in line to get food, worrying about how they’re going to pay their mortgage. They’re worrying about how to provide medical care for ailing children, pregnant mothers calling me crying.”

Kelley also discussed AFGE’s litigation against the Trump Administration.

”We got a preliminary injunction [preventing mass layoffs], and that injunction has been extended at this point,’ he said. “[The Courts] have determined that the action that [the Administration] is taking is completely illegal,” he said.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
