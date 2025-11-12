Samaritan Ministries Hosts Celebration Honoring Faith-Based Workers in Dallas/Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE TX – Samaritan Ministries is hosting Together: A Night with Tenth Avenue North.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at the Glass Cactus at Gaylord Texan.

The celebration honors individuals who work daily in ministries, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations. Moreover, it recognizes those serving communities with dedication and compassion.

The name “Together” reflects the event’s purpose: laboring, ministering, and walking through life in unity. Additionally it emphasizes service to the Lord.

Sponsored by REDEEM HealthShare, a division of Samaritan Ministries, Together is a free, private concert. The event features nationally recognized Christian band Tenth Avenue North.

The evening is designed to uplift and encourage workers who serve behind the scenes to advance the Kingdom. Furthermore, it celebrates their calling, work, and community impact.

“This is about celebrating the people who quietly and faithfully make a difference every day,” said CEO Mark Zander. He noted the event honors ministry workers across Dallas/Fort Worth.

Event highlights include live music from Tenth Avenue North, fellowship and encouragement for attendees, and appearances by Christian influencers. Additionally, hospitality will feature appetizers, desserts, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Media outlets interested in covering the event or learning more about REDEEM HealthShare’s mission are invited to reach out for details.

Since its founding in 1994, Samaritan Ministries has helped over one million Christians enjoy health care freedom. Moreover, it allows members to choose providers and treatments at reasonable cost.

Accredited by the Healthcare Sharing Accreditation Board, Samaritan holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, the organization serves more than 250,000 members in over 70,000 households.

REDEEM HealthShare is not health insurance and does not follow government enrollment periods. Consequently, individuals may join at any time and are exempt from insurance mandates in certain states.

REDEEM members enjoy no network restrictions, choosing providers, hospitals, and pharmacies freely. Furthermore, the direct-sharing approach encourages a biblical community based on prayer while lowering monthly costs.

Prospective members must review REDEEM guidelines to understand how health care sharing differs from insurance. Additionally, this ensures informed participation in the ministry.

To learn more about REDEEM HealthShare Ministry, visit redeemhealthshare.org, or follow the ministry on Facebook or Instagram.