Author Releases New Book “Game Changer” About the Founder of Negro League Baseball

Author Michael E. announces the release of Game Changer: Andrew Rube Foster. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and the official website.

This inspiring work chronicles the life of Andrew “Rube” Foster, the visionary founder of Negro League Baseball. Foster’s leadership, innovation, and courage shaped the game and inspired generations.

Game Changer blends historical perspective with modern insight, connecting past, present, and future generations to Foster’s enduring legacy.

Proceeds from the book will fund a documentary celebrating Foster’s life and influence. A portion of proceeds will also support charitable causes.

Rube Foster gathered Black team owners in Kansas City over a century ago, creating the Negro National League. His vision empowered players and owners alike.

Foster’s influence extends beyond baseball, inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs, and young dreamers to pursue excellence and leadership. In 2006, he was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The book highlights the Negro Leagues’ impact in breaking barriers, challenging injustice, and shaping America’s national pastime. Foster’s courage turned exclusion into opportunity and empowerment.

Game Changer is a must-read for baseball fans, historians, educators, and anyone who values perseverance, vision, and American history.