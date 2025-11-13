City of Carrollton Hosts Successful 15th Annual Festival at the Switchyard

CARROLLTON — The City of Carrollton celebrated the 15th annual Festival at the Switchyard. More than 42,000 guests attended free concerts, rides, games, food vendors, and shopping around Historic Downtown Square.

The family-friendly event featured corny dogs, turkey legs, and bungee trampolines for children. Choir students from DeWitt Perry and Ted Polk Middle Schools performed the National Anthem to kick off festivities.

Daytime performances included School of Rock (North Dallas), Barefoot Nation, Fusión Latina, and Midtown 10, entertaining festivalgoers with lively community acts.

Afternoon concerts brought Alien Ant Farm, energizing the crowd with hits including “Smooth Criminal.” Sixpence None the Richer delighted fans with classics “There She Goes” and “Kiss Me.”

Evening performances featured the Spin Doctors, performing ‘90s favorites like “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” The festival closed with Rick Springfield, who performed “Human Touch” and “Jessie’s Girl” up close in the crowd.

Festival attendees could win a custom-wrapped guitar signed by the headlining bands. Local fan K.C. Webb won the first guitar through a social media contest. The second guitar is available through the attendee survey by Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

“The turnout, energy, and safe fun made the 15th annual Festival a resounding success,” said Carrollton Marketing Director Kelli Lewis. She praised the festival for showcasing local shops, restaurants, and community entertainment.

Sponsors for the 2025 festival included Bright Event Rentals, DART, iHeart Media, Lone Star 92.5, Dallas Morning News, EVIVA Trinity Mills Station, MB2 Dental, Whataburger, Atmos Energy, Courtyard by Marriott, Frost Bank, Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford, and many others.

For photos, updates, and more, follow the festival on social media at Facebook, X, Instagram, and visit carrolltonfestival.com.