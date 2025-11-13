City of Plano and Medical City Plano Honor Life-Saving Teamwork Ahead of Thanksgiving

PLANO — A Plano man who survived a widowmaker heart attack will reunite with lifesavers.

In June, Plano resident Rocco Richardson suffered sudden cardiac arrest at his home. Plano Fire-Rescue EMS crews responded quickly and performed advanced life support procedures.

They rushed Richardson to Medical City Plano, where doctors performed emergency heart surgery. He was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life support to sustain his organs.

Doctors were unsure if he would survive the critical event. Through expert care and determination, Richardson made a full recovery. He later returned home to his family to continue his healing journey.

His wife, Deb Richardson, a City of Plano employee, said this Thanksgiving feels extra special. “This year we have so much to be thankful for,” she said.

On November 16, the Richardsons will share an early Thanksgiving meal with the EMS crew. They plan to celebrate the team whose fast actions gave them more time together.

Media interviews with Rocco Richardson, his physician, and Plano Fire-Rescue will be available next week. The City of Plano will provide b-roll from the Thanksgiving meal for media outlets.

Outlets wanting video from the Saturday event should contact Amanda McNew to coordinate. No interviews will be conducted during the Saturday gathering.