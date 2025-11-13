Dillard’s Exits Willow Bend as Plano Mall Plans $1 Billion Revitalization

After nearly 25 years at The Shops at Willow Bend, Dillard’s is closing its doors. The longtime anchor, Dillard’s will join Macy’s and Neiman Marcus in leaving the Plano mall, marking a major shift as Willow Bend prepares for a massive redevelopment.

A sign at Dillard’s Clearance Center thanked shoppers “for the memories” and directed them to other North Texas locations. Dillard’s had been part of Willow Bend since the mall’s 2001 debut.

From Retail Landmark to New Vision

The 1.4-million-square-foot mall opened in 2001 as Texas’ last enclosed luxury mall. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Foley’s, Dillard’s, and Lord & Taylor, it debuted weeks before the September 11 attacks, impacting early performance.

Ownership changes and redevelopment attempts followed. Starwood Retail Partners invested $100 million in 2014, adding restaurants like Knife Steakhouse, but defaulted on loans by 2020. Centennial Real Estate acquired the mall in 2022 and launched The Bend, a plan for apartments, offices, retail, and green space.

Originally, Dillard’s, Macy’s, and Neiman Marcus were expected to stay. With all three leaving, the plan is being updated to include nearly 1,000 apartments and a more walkable layout, with a potential professional hockey arena.

A New Era for Willow Bend

The Dallas Stars are exploring North Texas sites for a $1 billion arena after their lease at the American Airlines Center ends in 2031. Willow Bend is reportedly a leading option.

“Plano attracts national and international corporations,” Plano Director of Media Relations Amanda McNew said. “We do not comment on speculation until projects reach the council.” A Dallas Stars spokesperson added, “We continually evaluate options for our North Texas home.”

After years of setbacks, The Shops at Willow Bend may finally transform from a fading mall into a premier Plano destination.