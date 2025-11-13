DQ Restaurants in Texas Serve Up Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Blizzard Treats

BEDFORD — ’Tis the season for the sweetest holiday celebration at DQ restaurants in Texas.

Guests can enjoy the NEW Peppermint Bark Blizzard® Treat and the returning Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard® Treat through the end of the year.

The new Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat dazzles the season with rich holiday flavor. It blends white and milk chocolatey layers with crunchy peppermint candy pieces and creamy DQ soft serve. Each red spoonful delivers a burst of cool peppermint bliss that captures the magic of the holidays.

Returning this year, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat is the December Blizzard of the Month. This festive favorite combines soft sugar cookie pieces, icing, sprinkles, and DQ’s world-famous soft serve. It’s the perfect treat for those irresistible holiday cravings.

“Our fans love a Texas-sized reason to celebrate,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “Two delicious Blizzard treats are the best way to spread cheer and bring fans together all winter.”

This holiday season, DQ restaurants in Texas are also offering holiday-themed gift cards. Fans can give the gift of Treats and Eats to friends and family across the state.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been welcoming gathering spots for families and friends. Guests continue to enjoy signature treats and meals while creating cherished memories.

To learn about upcoming Blizzard of the Month flavors and new products, follow DQ Texas on Instagram, Facebook, or X. Fans can also visit dqtexas.com to find nearby store locations.