Dr. Froswa’ Booker’s Front Porch Wisdom Earns 2025 ECPA Top Shelf Book Cover Award

Dr. Froswa’ Booker, award-winning author, professor, and scholar, has earned national recognition. Her book Front Porch Wisdom: Navigating Leadership Pressures and Barriers as a Woman of Color won the 2025 ECPA Top Shelf Book Cover Award in the nonfiction category.

The award, given annually by the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association (ECPA), honors excellence in book and Bible design across Bibles, children’s books, fiction, and nonfiction. Front Porch Wisdom was released by InterVarsity Press in June 2025, conceptualized by Dr. Booker and designed by Jeff Miller.

“I’m elated that Front Porch Wisdom received this prestigious award,” Booker said. “The silhouette of a woman captures the essence of wisdom and femininity.” She praised InterVarsity Press for bringing her concept to life.

ECPA judges highlighted the book as “one of our favorite covers. The typography is balanced, and the color palette is fresh and strong.”

Front Porch Wisdom was an immediate bestseller on Amazon and continues to inspire women of color in leadership. The book addresses unique challenges faced by women in nonprofit, corporate, and faith-based environments.

Dr. Booker’s work provides practical tools and reflective insights, combining decades of leadership experience with community engagement. Each chapter offers guidance on professional growth, faith, and navigating barriers.

For more information on the ECPA Awards, 2025 winners, or Dr. Froswa’ Booker, visit www.drfroswabooker.com.