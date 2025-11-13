Join the Hometown Tradition with Mesquite’s Real. Texas. Holidays

MESQUITE — The City of Mesquite is kicking off the holiday season with family-friendly events. Celebrations include historic traditions with Father Christmas and a movie-like Christmas tree lighting at the downtown gazebo.

Jingle Jog: Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., Downtown Mesquite, 113 Main Street. This new 0.5K run is family-friendly. Participants wear festive attire and enjoy doughnut hole stations, holiday treats, and fun pit stops. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Visit downtownmesquitetx.com/events.

Christmas on the Square: Dec. 2, 5–8 p.m., Downtown Mesquite. Take photos with Santa, shop local vendors, and enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies. At 6 p.m., sing along to the “12 Days of Downtown Mesquite” and watch the community Christmas tree lighting.

Christmas in the Park: Dec. 6–7, 2–8 p.m., Westlake Park, 600 Gross Road. Enjoy lights, music, arts and crafts, photos with Santa, and community performances. Wristbands for $12 grant face painting and unlimited rides, including a 35-foot tubing slide. Visit cityofmesquite.com/ChristmasInThePark.

Mesquite Community Band — “Tinsel, Tunes & Tidings”: Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Mesquite Arts Center Concert Hall. This free concert features holiday classics and is open to the public. Visit MesquiteArtsCenter.org/events.

Christmas at the Ranch: Dec. 13, 10 a.m., Florence Ranch Homestead, 1424 Barnes Bridge Road. Tour the historic 1871 home decorated for the holidays. Enjoy crafts, treats, and photos with Santa. Visit HistoricMesquite.org.

Mesquite Arts Theatre — “A Sherlock Carol”: Nov. 28–Dec. 14, Black Box Theatre, Mesquite Arts Center. Follow Sherlock Holmes as he solves a Dickens-themed Christmas mystery. Visit MesquiteArtsTheatre.org for tickets.

Mesquite Symphony Orchestra — “Winter Lights and Festival Nights”: Dec. 13, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mesquite Arts Center Concert Hall. Celebrate with festive classics, choral music, and a world premiere. Tickets at MesquiteSymphony.org.

For a full list of events and details, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/RealTexasHolidays.