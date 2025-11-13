North Texas Food Bank, UNT Dallas, Tom Thumb Albertsons, and UNIQLO Partner for Thanksgiving Food Distribution

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and partners will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd. Families can attend while supplies last.

The drive-through event is open to the public and will serve about 500 families. Each family will receive a turkey and around 60 pounds of nutritious food. Global retailer UNIQLO will also provide HEATTECH thermal clothing.

“With the government shutdown affecting paychecks and benefits, this event comes at a crucial time,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Tom Thumb, Albertsons, and UNT Dallas continue to be incredible partners in feeding our neighbors.”

Food insecurity remains a growing challenge in North Texas. Feeding America reports that Texas has the most food-insecure residents in the nation. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks third among major U.S. metros. Within NTFB’s 12-county area, about 744,000 people, including 250,000 children, face hunger.

UNT Dallas: A Hub for Community Support

Since 2020, UNT Dallas has hosted monthly NTFB mobile food distributions. These events have provided over 140,000 pounds of food to 1,500 families this year. Students, faculty, and staff regularly volunteer. The university also runs the Trailblazers Care Pantry, which offers groceries, hygiene items, and professional attire.

“The partnership between UNT Dallas and NTFB reflects our shared mission to strengthen communities,” said Dr. Warren von Eschenbach, President of UNT Dallas. “We’re proud to support Southern Dallas during uncertain times.”

A Legacy of Partnership

Albertsons and Tom Thumb have supported NTFB for over 40 years. Their Recipe for Change initiative donates millions of pounds of food yearly. Last year, NTFB received 2.5 million pounds through this partnership. In August, NTFB received a $3 million multi-year grant from the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Foundation.

“We recognize that the holidays can be financially stressful,” said Christy Lara, Director of Public Relations for Tom Thumb Albertsons. “Our partnership helps break the cycle of hunger.”

Additional Support from UNIQLO and Feeding America

At the Thanksgiving event, UNIQLO volunteers will distribute HEATTECH thermal clothing through the Heart of LifeWear initiative. With Feeding America, UNIQLO will help provide 2 million meals nationwide and 50,000 HEATTECH units to those facing homelessness or food insecurity.

“The holidays are a time to gather and share comfort,” said Jean Shein, Global Director of Sustainability at UNIQLO. “We’re honored to help people stay warm and nourished.”

How to Participate

No registration is needed. Participants must arrive in a vehicle, and food is first-come, first-served. No ID is required, but families must share their household size and zip code.

In addition to this event, NTFB has distributed about 15,000 turkeys through its 500 partner pantries this season. Neighbors seeking assistance can visit ntfb.org to find food pantries and mobile distributions. NTFB also offers Senior Programs and help with the SNAP application process.