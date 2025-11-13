Reimagining Rehabilitation: How Theater Is Helping Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Rebuild Their Lives

Communities are seeking better ways to support people returning home from prison. One solution is theater. Programs are helping the formerly incarcerated regain confidence, reconnect with society, and reduce recidivism.

This transformative approach is the focus of Broadway, Bars, and Fortune, a 40-minute documentary by director and producer Shuvendu Sen. The film chronicles the work of The Fortune Society, a leading reentry organization, and highlights its life-changing theater programs.

“Broadway has become an emotional point of rehabilitation,” Sen said. “Theater can serve as a powerful healing tool that reduces trauma, crime, and recidivism.”

The documentary features Fortune Society founder David Rothenberg and four inmates-turned-actors — Philip Hall, Casimiro Torres, Ervin Hunt, and Vilma Ortiz Donovan — who share their journeys of trauma, transformation, and reintegration into society.

Acclaimed actor John Savage praised the film: “It was a loving performance. Very important to hear everyone’s story. From the heart.”

Other notable contributors include Tony Award-winning Christine Ebersole, actress and director Marcia Jean Kurtz, and Eric Krebs, founder of multiple NYC theaters, who provide insight into the arts’ transformative power.

On November 11, the documentary earned an Award of Excellence from the Hispanic International Film Festival. It also received an Official Selection at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival.