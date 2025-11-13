Reservations Now Open for Dallas’ First 12-Course Wagyu-Focused Omakase Experience Including New Year’s Eve

Jo’Seon (“Jo-Sun”) Wagyu Omakase, Dallas’ first Japanese Wagyu omakase restaurant, will open on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Reservations are now open for one of the city’s most luxurious dining experiences.

Seating is limited, with one lunch seating and two dinner seatings available each day. Guests are encouraged to book early for this first-of-its-kind Dallas restaurant.

Located at 1628 Oak Lawn Avenue in the Dallas Design District, Jo’Seon introduces a 12-course omakase concept centered around premium Japanese Wagyu. Private rooms offer an expanded 18-course tasting for an even more exclusive experience.

Led by Executive Chef and Co-Owner Danny Shin, Jo’Seon combines Japanese A5 Wagyu, Korean culinary techniques, and modern American hospitality. The result is a dining experience that blends culture, art, and innovation.

Each course highlights A5 Wagyu flown in fresh from Japan six days a week. Dishes feature uni, truffle, caviar, and scallops, among other rare ingredients. Every cut is presented with certification tableside, ensuring full transparency.

Chef Shin’s menu will rotate every two months, offering new flavors and creative presentations. Guests can expect an evolving journey of taste and craftsmanship with each visit.

Beyond the cuisine, Jo’Seon immerses diners in a multi-sensory atmosphere. The restaurant features AI-driven visuals, a 35-foot projection screen, and an in-house butcher shop display. Three private rooms include their own chef and extended menu.

“Jo’Seon will take the Dallas dining scene to a new level of sophistication,” said Chef Shin. “Each moment is memorable. It’s a personal and elevated dining experience unlike anything else in Dallas.”

Reservations are open now for Dec. 3 seatings at www.joseonrestaurant.com.

Guests are also invited to reserve for New Year’s Eve, featuring a traditional Korean harpist performing live from New York City as diners welcome 2026 in style.