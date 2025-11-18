Center Table Fall Harvest Provides Thanksgiving Meals Dallas

Center Table Fall Harvest will provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 3,000 North Texans. The sixth-annual event takes place Wednesday, November 19, from 9-11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

Approximately 800 meal boxes will be distributed to households in need, including older adults and families affected by the recent government shutdown. Additional boxes will be available at Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School and Concord Church.

The initiative is presented by H-E-B, The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Heroes Foundation, and the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. The drive-through event is free and open to the public.

Pre-registration is not required. Food boxes are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and target residents of Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County.

Attendees will enjoy performances by beatboxer and opera-fusion artist Nicole Paris, who has over 300,000 Instagram followers and appeared on national television.

The Unfaded Brass Band, Booker T. Washington HPSVA principal and performer Garry Williams, Latin swing ensembles, and other acts will also perform. The entertainment adds a festive atmosphere to the holiday food distribution.

Launched in May 2020, Center Table was created to help families facing financial hardship during the pandemic. Since its founding, the initiative has provided more than 35,000 meals and two million pounds of food to households across Dallas.

Media parking is available near the garden at the Center, accessible via the gate off Southerland Avenue.