Collin College Hosts Annual Madrigal Dinner Feast Celebration

Collin College will host its annual Madrigal Dinner Feast on December seven. The event features singers from the Collin College Opera Workshop. Guests will enjoy music and Renaissance dinner theatre with a four-course meal. The family event will begin at six in the evening on the Wylie Campus.

Casey L. Carter said the performers will share a warm holiday tale. Carter directs Vocal and Opera Studies at Collin College. Carter promised a festive show honoring the fictional Queen Elisabette. Carter said the evening will celebrate joy and community for all guests.

Carter also promised laughter, music, sword fights, and lively dancing. Carter said the atmosphere will feel magical for guests of all ages.

Attendees may wear period costumes to enhance the experience. Weapons are not allowed inside the venue. The dinner will include salad and roasted fruits with berries. Guests will then enjoy winter squash soup with roasted apple flavors. The main course will offer chicken or a vegetable gratin entrée. The dessert will feature spice cake with vanilla bean crème anglaise. Guests will also receive wassail, tea, and water.

Tickets must be reserved online by Dec. 1 at noon. Tickets will not be sold after that deadline. Tickets will not be available at the door.

The Wylie Campus sits at 391 Country Club Road in Wylie. Guests may learn more about the Fine Arts programs on the college website.