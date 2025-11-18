Fort Worth Announces Exciting 2026 Theater Season Shows

FT. WORTH — Performing Arts Fort Worth announced its 2025-2026 theater lineup today. Tickets for six shows go on sale Friday, November twenty-one at ten a.m.

All performances will be held at Bass Performance Hall. The Broadway at the Bass Season, presented by PNC Bank, features acclaimed musicals and popular comedies.

Shows include the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning musical Some Like It Hot. Audiences will also enjoy the cult-favorite comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. The soul-stirring musical Hadestown joins the lineup.

Fans of romance can see The Notebook, a heartfelt new musical. The empowering, Tony Award®-winning Suffs will also perform. Returning by popular demand, Late Nite Catechism will appear in McDavid Studio for five performances.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The box office is open Monday through Friday from nine a.m. to five p.m. and Saturday from ten a.m. to four p.m. Group sales discounts are available online at www.basshall.com/groups.