Mesquite Swears In New City Councilmembers for 2025–2027 Term

MESQUITE — Members of the City Council took their oaths of office on November 17. The ceremony occurred at Mesquite City Hall. However, the event marked the start of the 2025–2027 council term. Residents celebrated the continued service of returning members and historic milestones.

Daniel Alemán Jr. was sworn in for his third term as Mayor. However, he was first elected in 2021 as Mesquite’s first Latino mayor. Alemán previously represented Place 6 on the City Council starting in 2016. His reelection in 2023 confirmed strong community support.

Jeff Casper took the oath to represent District 1. However, he originally served the district from 2015 to 2019. Casper was reelected in 2021 and again in 2023. His tenure reflects experience and familiarity with local issues affecting residents.

Kenny Green was sworn in for his fourth term representing District 2. However, he was first elected in 2019 and continues to focus on constituent concerns. Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross took the oath for her second term in District 3. However, she made history in 2023 as the first Hispanic woman on the council.

B.W. Smith was sworn in for his fourth term representing District 5. However, he has served since 2019 and brings consistent leadership. Brandon Murden also took the oath for a second term in District 6. However, he made history as the first African American elected to the council in 2023.

Councilmember Tandy Boroughs in Place 4 has termed out. However, a runoff election between Andrew Hubacek and Nadine Ward is scheduled for December 13. Boroughs will serve until the runoff concludes. According to the city charter, councilmembers serve two-year terms and may not exceed four consecutive terms without a two-year break.