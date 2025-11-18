Plano Honors Life Saving Teamwork Before Thanksgiving Gathering

The City of Plano will honor heroic responders who saved a local man. Plano resident Rocco Richardson survived a widowmaker heart attack in June. Plano Fire-Rescue EMS crews reached him quickly and began advanced life support. The team rushed him to Medical City Plano for emergency treatment.

Doctors placed Richardson on ECMO life support to stabilize his heart and lungs. His survival was uncertain during the first hours of care. Through expert treatment and steady recovery, Richardson returned home to his family. His wife, Deb Richardson, said this Thanksgiving holds deep meaning.

On November sixteen, the Richardsons will share an early Thanksgiving meal. The meal will include the EMS crew who responded to the emergency. The family plans to thank the team whose fast action saved his life.

Media interviews will be available the following week. Interviews will include Richardson, his physician, and Plano Fire-Rescue leaders. The City will also provide b-roll from the Thanksgiving event. Outlets wanting video from the Saturday meal should contact Amanda McNew. No interviews will occur during the event.