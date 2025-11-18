Remington College Encourages Giving Tuesday Scholarship Donations

Remington College invites the community to support students this Giving Tuesday, December two. The College aims to raise twenty-five thousand dollars for the Bridging the Gap Scholarship Fund. The initiative helps students overcome financial barriers and achieve their educational dreams.

Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College, said scholarships open doors to opportunity. He added that support helps students graduate and start careers with confidence. Scholarships relieve financial stress and strengthen students’ professional journeys.

Remington College is a nonprofit institution offering career-relevant programs. Its campus-based and online programs prepare students for in-demand roles in the workforce. The College focuses on meeting local employer needs while strengthening communities.

In 2023, Remington College awarded over nine thousand dollars in scholarships. In 2024, the total scholarship distribution exceeded twenty-four thousand dollars. Contributions of any size directly impact students’ lives and help them reach their educational goals.

To donate for Giving Tuesday, supporters can click online. Additional information about the Bridging the Gap Scholarship Fund is also available on the College’s website.