SPCA Pet of the Week – Clay

If you’re looking to add a whole lot of joy, a dash of goofiness, and a warm, loving presence to your life, then Clay is the pup you’ve been searching for! This 4 1/2-year-old, 70-pound sweetheart is a floppy-eared bundle of happiness who’s ready to brighten your days and fill your home with laughter, cuddles and plenty of silly antics.

Clay is the perfect mix of playful energy and laid-back charm. He’s got a natural zest for life, whether he’s doing his signature wiggle-and-pounce routine with his favorite squeaky toys or greeting new friends with a big, soft smile.

He absolutely adores people and gets along wonderfully with other dogs, making him an ideal buddy for families, multi-dog homes, or anyone simply looking for a cheerful companion to share their days.

This handsome boy is housebroken, kennel trained and full of good manners. But don’t let his calm, easygoing vibe fool you—Clay is always up for fun! His joyful energy makes him the perfect partner for walks, backyard playtime, or simply lounging around with a toy or two nearby. And when it’s time to rest? Well, Clay’s got some hilariously adorable sleeping poses that are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Best of all, Clay is one of our Longtime Lovables—a pet who has been in the shelter more than 60 days—so his adoption fee is $0, making it easier than ever to bring this lovable guy home.

Come meet Clay between Noon and 6 p.m., any day of the week—no application or appointment needed! Just stop by the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive, 75212, and let Clay work his magic on your heart. Clay has been neutered, microchipped and is his vaccinations are current.

He’s ready to wiggle, wag and win you over!