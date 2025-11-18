Texas House Democratic Leaders Respond to Federal Court Victory in Redistricting Case

AUSTIN— After a panel of three federal judges appointed by Presidents Obama, Reagan, and Trump ruled that Texas had racially discriminated in its 2025 Congressional redistricting and enjoined the state from using the maps House Democrats broke quorum to stop, Texas House Democratic leaders issued the following statements:

Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader Rep. Gene Wu: “A federal court just stopped one of the most brazen attempts to steal our democracy that Texas has ever seen. Greg Abbott and his Republican cronies tried to silence Texans’ voices to placate Donald Trump, but now have delivered him absolutely nothing.

The governor delayed relief for victims of the July 4th flooding in Kerr County, weaponized law enforcement against us, filed frivolous lawsuits to intimidate us, and still lost. Today, a federal court saw through Greg Abbott’s lies, and Texas families won.”

Texas House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Mihaela Plesa: “Today, a federal court reminded Greg Abbott that our democracy is not negotiable. Texans didn’t ask for mid-decade redistricting, the White House did. The court finally saw through this unfair and illegal power grab and blocked them. This victory today belongs to every Texan who testified, who organized, who spoke truth to power and made this possible.”

Texas House of Representatives Committee on Redistricting Vice Chair Rep. Jon Rosenthal: “This is a monumental victory in the fight against racist gerrymandering in Texas and the country overall. This is a huge win for fair representation of Black and Latino communities. The work does not end here. We will continue to fight.”

Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Ramón Romero, Jr.: “Today’s ruling is a win for every Texan who believes in fair representation. The court confirmed what we’ve said from the beginning — this map was designed to divide communities of color and silence their voices. This decision restores faith that the law still protects voters, not politicians.” (Full statement)

Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins: “As Chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, I’m excited about the ruling of the courts to deny the Republicans the ability to draw maps that not only hurt communities across Texas and confuse our constituents on who they will be voting for in 2026. The court made a great decision in denying such action. I’m pleased with this ruling.”