Dallas College Celebrates 60 Years by Advancing Vision for Downtown Campus

(Dallas College) Dallas College today announced the shortlist of development teams advancing to the next stage in planning its new downtown campus, a cornerstone project under the 2019 voter-approved $1.1 billion Dallas College Bond Program. This shortlist marks an important milestone in the Bond Phase 2 process, as the College celebrates its 60th anniversary and its enduring commitment to meet the needs of Dallas County students and employers.

“For 60 years, we’ve been serving Dallas on Main Street because we believe in the power of being rooted where opportunity begins and we’re not just staying, we’re deepening that commitment for generations to come,” said Dr. Justin Lonon, Dallas College Chancellor. “This moment reflects both our legacy and our future. It underscores our continued investment in the people, partnerships and possibilities that will shape the next generation of learners and leaders.”

The four finalists, identified through a rigorous qualifications process, will now move forward to the next phase. Dallas College anticipates issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) in December 2025. The RFP will invite detailed plans and pricing for the new downtown campus. A final selection of a development partner is expected in spring 2026.

By reinvesting in its existing downtown footprint, Dallas College preserves continuity for the more than 30,000 students who are served by El Centro and maximizes the impact of bond dollars through intentional, future-focused development.

 

(Dallas College)

The announcement follows significant progress under Phase 1 of the Bond Program, which has delivered more than 500,000 square feet of new academic and innovation space across Dallas College campuses and workforce centers. More than $325 million in bond funds have been invested to modernize facilities, expand workforce training capacity and enhance campus learning environments.

“The scale of the Bond Program reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and we take that seriously,” said Dr. Lonon. “Our reimagined El Centro Campus will be a dynamic hub for innovation and opportunity. We look forward to working with the finalist teams and developing public private partnerships to bring this vision to life—designing every square foot with purpose to elevate student success, strengthen workforce pipelines and foster innovative spaces where ideas thrive.”

The Bond Program is transforming facilities across all Dallas College campuses, including plans for a new Health Sciences Center for Excellence in the Medical District. In addition, a new Early College High School on the Mountain View Campus will open next month. The 45,000-square-foot facility will serve dual credit students earning college credits while still in high school. For more information visit Dallas College Bond Program and our 60th Anniversary websites.

