Federal Judges Block Texas Mid-Decade Congressional Redistricting Maps

AUSTIN — Three federal judges in El Paso have blocked the use of new Texas congressional maps ordered by Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump. The ruling prevents the state from implementing the mid-decade redistricting plan.

The court’s decision comes after legal challenges argued that the maps could diminish the voting power of minority communities and violate federal election laws. This injunction stops the new maps from being used in upcoming elections.

“Today’s ruling reaffirms our commitment to fair representation and preserving democracy,” said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder. He emphasized that the decision is a victory for minority voters and fair districting.

Scudder also noted that the case is likely to continue in the courts, potentially reaching the U.S. Supreme Court. He highlighted that voters, not politicians, should have the ultimate say in elections.