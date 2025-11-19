Irving Considers Leaving DART Amid Service Cuts and Transit Concerns

IRVING – Irving is exploring the possibility of leaving Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) following major reductions in bus services. The city joins Plano, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park in considering a May ballot measure on ending its DART membership and tax contributions.

The move comes after DART’s recent service cuts, which eliminated seven bus routes and reduced frequency systemwide. Two of the canceled routes served Irving directly, including Route 225, the key connection to the University of Dallas Orange Line light rail station. The reduction limits residents’ access to healthcare, education, jobs, and other essential services.

Financial considerations also play a role. A 2023 third-party study of DART member cities’ contributions showed that some cities receive significantly less in services than they pay in taxes. Plano contributed $109 million in taxes but received only $4.6 million in services, while Highland Park paid $6.3 million compared to $1.9 million returned. Farmers Branch contributed $24.3 million, receiving just $3.5 million in services.

Interestingly, Irving is among the few cities receiving more in transit services than it contributes, with $123.5 million in benefits from $102 million in taxes. However, the recent service cuts have disrupted that balance, prompting city leaders to reconsider their position in the DART network.

DART CEO Nadine Lee defended the agency’s budget decisions, noting that prior studies may have overlooked distributions from public transportation improvement funds and other programs. She stressed that these measures allowed DART to reallocate resources, add services in some areas, and improve overall system efficiency.

Despite DART’s explanations, Irving officials point to the significant impact on residents. The city now has bus connectivity to just three of its eight rail stations, limiting mobility and access across the 700-square-mile service region. Local leaders argue this reduction undermines public transportation’s effectiveness for residents who rely on DART daily.

As Irving weighs its options, city officials are urging the public to stay informed and participate in the upcoming discussions about membership, services, and the potential ballot measure. The decision could reshape transit access in the city and set a precedent for other DART member cities experiencing similar concerns.