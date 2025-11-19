People in the News NDG Staff - 0
People in the News

Thursday, November 20, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, November 20, 2025

The Government Shutdown Proves We Need Skilled Trades

Our current moment is a powerful case study in where economic value and job stability lie

By Louis J. King II
President and CEO
OIC of America

Aging U.S. infrastructure, increasingly frequent natural disasters and booming data centers don’t care that the government is shut down. Real work still needs to get done.

While political gridlock blocks funding for federal agencies, furloughs thousands of workers, and delays the collection and analysis of crucial economic data, the underlying physical infrastructure and essential services of our nation march on.

 

(iStockphoto / NNPA)

We might not be able to open the government back up ourselves, but we aren’t powerless, either. Giving workers future-proof credentials isn’t just a way to guard against political whims that ignore the real challenges we face—it’s a way to maintain stability in the communities that need it most.

For our skilled trades, this is the moment.

A government shutdown, while disruptive, doesn’t stop water mains from bursting, electricity grids from needing repair, data centers from running, or construction projects—especially those not reliant on immediate federal funding—from moving forward.

Even amid a shutdown, essential functions like air traffic control, border security, and certain healthcare services continue, often with “essential” personnel working without pay, adding immense strain to these systems. When federal funding for infrastructure projects is delayed, it creates a backlog, which will require a massive, immediate surge of labor when the government reopens.

In this environment of instability, the demand for tradespeople—electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, welders, heavy equipment operators, and more—becomes even more pronounced. These professions are the bedrock of the physical economy, operating independent of the fickle winds of Washington.

We see this at the state and local level too. Take Pennsylvania, where the national nonprofit OIC of America—the organization where I serve as president and CEO—is based. The state’s budget is currently four months late and counting, and like at the federal level, essential services are starting to see their resources dry up.

But the demand for infrastructure projects continues—and the supply of workers looking for another source of income, besides one reliant on the government, increases. We need more workers in the skilled trades—both now and once the shutdown ends.

Even if the federal shutdown is recent, the U.S. economy has been grappling with a chronic skilled trades labor shortage for years. This persistent gap is driven by demographics—an aging workforce retiring in droves—and a societal bias toward four-year degrees that has de-emphasized vocational training. When businesses don’t have the workers to meet demand, all communities suffer.

That’s why the shutdown is such a powerful case study in where economic value and job stability lie. At a time when the White House is advocating for apprenticeship programs, Fortune 500 companies are sounding the alarm about the skilled trades gap, and communities around the country have a deep desire to work and to contribute meaningfully to the economy, we finally have the opportunity to give skilled trades their due.

It’s up to all of us to talk about this need. Let’s amplify the alarm.

Louis J. King II is the President and CEO of OIC of America.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
